DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Development authority razes two unauthorised colonies

Development authority razes two unauthorised colonies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A demolition drive underway at an Amritsar village on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) on Thursday demolished two unauthorised colonies in Amritsar district after their developers allegedly continued construction despite receiving notices under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

The demolition drive was carried out by the regulatory wing of the District Town Planner (Regulatory), PUDA, in the presence of the Kathunangal police personnel. The action targeted an unauthorised colony being developed at Pakharpura village along the Amritsar-Pathankot road and another on a link road at Dialpur village.

Advertisement

According to ADA officials, notices had been issued under the PAPRA Act, directing the developers to stop construction and development work at both sites. However, the developers allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations and continued the work, prompting the authority to order the demolitions on October 22.

Advertisement

The action was taken on the directions of ADA Chief Administrator Nitesh Kumar Jain, in line with the Punjab government’s instructions to curb the development of unauthorised colonies. Officials said amendments to the PAPRA Act in 2024 provide for imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and fines of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore for those found developing unauthorised colonies.

The authority is also writing to the police department to initiate legal action against the landowners and developers concerned on the basis of revenue records.

Advertisement

The regulatory wing urged people to verify the legal status of plots and land before investing their hard-earned money. Prospective buyers have been advised to check the approvals issued by PUDA and confirm whether a colony is authorised. They can also consult the list of unauthorised colonies available on the ADA website to avoid financial losses and legal complications.

Officials further clarified that obtaining the necessary approvals from PUDA and the competent authority is mandatory before developing a new colony or undertaking construction in the district. They appealed to residents to comply with the prescribed legal procedures before purchasing land or starting construction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts