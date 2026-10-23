Development authority razes two unauthorised colonies

The Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) on Thursday demolished two unauthorised colonies in Amritsar district after their developers allegedly continued construction despite receiving notices under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

The demolition drive was carried out by the regulatory wing of the District Town Planner (Regulatory), PUDA, in the presence of the Kathunangal police personnel. The action targeted an unauthorised colony being developed at Pakharpura village along the Amritsar-Pathankot road and another on a link road at Dialpur village.

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According to ADA officials, notices had been issued under the PAPRA Act, directing the developers to stop construction and development work at both sites. However, the developers allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations and continued the work, prompting the authority to order the demolitions on October 22.

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The action was taken on the directions of ADA Chief Administrator Nitesh Kumar Jain, in line with the Punjab government’s instructions to curb the development of unauthorised colonies. Officials said amendments to the PAPRA Act in 2024 provide for imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and fines of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore for those found developing unauthorised colonies.

The authority is also writing to the police department to initiate legal action against the landowners and developers concerned on the basis of revenue records.

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The regulatory wing urged people to verify the legal status of plots and land before investing their hard-earned money. Prospective buyers have been advised to check the approvals issued by PUDA and confirm whether a colony is authorised. They can also consult the list of unauthorised colonies available on the ADA website to avoid financial losses and legal complications.

Officials further clarified that obtaining the necessary approvals from PUDA and the competent authority is mandatory before developing a new colony or undertaking construction in the district. They appealed to residents to comply with the prescribed legal procedures before purchasing land or starting construction.