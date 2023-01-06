Development works inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu inaugurated civil works of streets in Ward No. 19 in North Assembly constituency.

In his address on this occasion, the Mayor said development works worth crores had been implemented by the Municipal Corporation in all wards of the city.

“Works have been started in those wards which were left in the past. Under the series, construction of various streets has been started. It was a major demand of residents of Ward No. 19. Area residents were facing problems and will be benefitted now,” said the Mayor.

He said the state government would fulfill all its promises of development. He assured the residents that other works which were required to be done in the ward would also be taken into consideration. There is no shortage of funds for development works, said the Mayor. He urged the residents to plant as many trees as possible to preserve the environment and also nurture them. He appealed to people to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation to keep the city green and clean.

On the occasion, the ward councillor and residents thanked the Mayor for the development works. Councillor Gurjit Kaur, former councillor Anek Singh and locals were also present.