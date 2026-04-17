Devotee jumps into Darbar Sahib sarovar in Tarn Taran, missing

A devotee jumped into the sarovar at the local Darbar Sahib here on Friday. The man has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

Bhai Harjinder Singh, manager of Darbar Sahib, said that the man had been sitting in the parikrama, listening to kavishri (poetry) performed by Dhadi Singhs, when he suddenly ran towards the sarovar and jumped into it.

Advertisement

Apart from the sewadars of Darbar Sahib, several others who knew how to swim attempted to rescue him. However, he had moved far into the sarovar, due to which the initial rescue efforts proved unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Manager Harjinder Singh said that divers were later called to recover the body. Despite their best efforts, the body could not be retrieved.

The man is believed to be around 45 years old.