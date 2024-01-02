Devotees attend Jor Mela in large numbers in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 1

Thousands of devotees came to pay their respects to Baba Tara Singh and Baba Charan Singh of Kar Seva sect, at Gurdwara Gurpuri Sahib, Sohawa (Sarhali), on Monday at the annual Jor Mela in spite of severe cold and dense fog.

The devotees have been coming to attend the function for the last three days. The bhog of Akhand Path was performed followed by a religious congregation in which heads of different Kar Sewa sects participated and shared their views with the Sangat.

Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali, in his address, urged the Sangat to contribute to humanity with social zeal. The sect would organise mass marriages and a blood donation camp on January 2. The police made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic and to maintain law and order on the occasion.

#Tarn Taran