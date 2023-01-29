Devotees celebrate birth anniv of Baba Deep Singh

Amritsar, January 28
The 341st birth anniversary of Shahid Baba Deep Singh was celebrated here on Thursday with much religious fervour.
The main religious programme was held here for three days from January 25 at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. A nagar kirtan was taken out from the Akal Takht, which passed through different bazaars, and concluded late at night at Shaheed Ganj Sahib on Thursday.
Rajinder Singh Sangha of the Sevak Jatha Ishnan Amritwela said that the Amrit Sanchar was conducted by the Dharma Prachar Committee of the SGPC at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, in which thousands of people took part. A blood donation camp was also organised to mark the occasion.
