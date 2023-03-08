Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Devotees made a beeline for the Laxmi Narayan temple at the Durgiana Temple complex here on Monday. On the eve of the Holi festival, a kirtan was organised, which was followed by a ‘rath yatra’.

Devotees celebrate Holi with idols of Lord Krishna and Radha.

The devotees played a ‘pushp’ (flower) Holi, with marigold, orchids and rose flowers.

“Holi is incomplete without the use of colours. But keeping in mind the safety of the celebrants during the festival, we have been participating in Pushp (flower) Holi celebrations at the Durgiana Temple for the past ten years,” said Jugraj Sharma, one of the devotees.

The Pushp Holi uses dry flowers like marigold, tesu, amaltaas and red hibiscus are used to make natural colours. The devotees applied colours on each other and danced to the tunes of religious bhajans. Children dressed up as ‘Radha’ and ‘Krishna’ too participated in the religious procession.