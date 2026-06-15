Dhaliwal announces over Rs 15 cr for Christian community buildings in Ajnala

In a move widely seen as an electoral outreach initiative, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and former Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has announced grants worth Rs 15.27 crore for the construction of community buildings for Christians in villages across the Ajnala Assembly constituency.

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As part of the first phase, Dhaliwal distributed sanction letters and cheques amounting to Rs 15.25 crore for the construction of Christian community buildings in 61 villages. The approval letters were handed over to the respective gram panchayats during a public function.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhaliwal said the community buildings would serve as centres for welfare activities, social gatherings and community events for members of the Christian community.

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Criticising previous governments, he alleged that they followed a policy of “divide and rule” to deepen social divisions while leaving Christians, Dalits and other marginalised sections economically and socially disadvantaged.

“The state government is in the process of constituting district-level Christian Welfare Boards across Punjab and in all 117 Assembly constituencies. The initiative aims to ensure the effective delivery of welfare schemes. Each board will comprise 13 members, including a chairman, senior vice-chairman and vice-chairman,” Dhaliwal said.

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He urged all sections of society to strengthen the hands of the Bhagwant Mann-led government and expressed confidence that voters would ensure the party’s victory on more than 100 seats in the next Punjab Assembly elections.

Although Christians constitute a minority in Punjab, the community holds political significance in several districts, particularly in border areas such as Ajnala. Political parties have traditionally sought support from minority communities, while recent debates in the state have centred on issues related to Christians, religious conversions and community representation.