icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Dhaliwal announces over Rs 15 cr for Christian community buildings in Ajnala

Dhaliwal announces over Rs 15 cr for Christian community buildings in Ajnala

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal distributes cheques to gram panchayats in Ajnala.
Advertisement

In a move widely seen as an electoral outreach initiative, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and former Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has announced grants worth Rs 15.27 crore for the construction of community buildings for Christians in villages across the Ajnala Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

As part of the first phase, Dhaliwal distributed sanction letters and cheques amounting to Rs 15.25 crore for the construction of Christian community buildings in 61 villages. The approval letters were handed over to the respective gram panchayats during a public function.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dhaliwal said the community buildings would serve as centres for welfare activities, social gatherings and community events for members of the Christian community.

Advertisement

Criticising previous governments, he alleged that they followed a policy of “divide and rule” to deepen social divisions while leaving Christians, Dalits and other marginalised sections economically and socially disadvantaged.

“The state government is in the process of constituting district-level Christian Welfare Boards across Punjab and in all 117 Assembly constituencies. The initiative aims to ensure the effective delivery of welfare schemes. Each board will comprise 13 members, including a chairman, senior vice-chairman and vice-chairman,” Dhaliwal said.

Advertisement

He urged all sections of society to strengthen the hands of the Bhagwant Mann-led government and expressed confidence that voters would ensure the party’s victory on more than 100 seats in the next Punjab Assembly elections.

Although Christians constitute a minority in Punjab, the community holds political significance in several districts, particularly in border areas such as Ajnala. Political parties have traditionally sought support from minority communities, while recent debates in the state have centred on issues related to Christians, religious conversions and community representation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts