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Home / Amritsar / Dhaliwal calls BJP ‘scrap shop’, targets leaders who quit AAP ahead of polls

Dhaliwal calls BJP ‘scrap shop’, targets leaders who quit AAP ahead of polls

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:39 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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AAP leader and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday launched an attack on opposition parties, particularly the BJP, accusing it of inducting leaders from other parties to strengthen its presence in the state.

Addressing the media, Dhaliwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal to rid Indian politics of corruption. He claimed that the AAP government was the first in Punjab’s history to take strict action against its own ministers and MLAs by sending them to jail following allegations of corruption.

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Reacting to leaders leaving the party, Dhaliwal said those facing serious allegations, including cases related to firing at the police, or violating party discipline had already been suspended or expelled. He said the panic among opposition parties was evident following the release of the AAP’s list of 40 candidates. Those seeking power without any commitment to Punjab’s interests were leaving the party instead of standing by it, he alleged.

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Targeting the BJP, Dhaliwal described it as a ‘kabad di dukan’ (scrap shop), alleging that it lacked a support base in Punjab and was trying to sustain itself by inducting rejected leaders from other parties. He claimed the party was bringing in Congress leaders, those associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal and leaders expelled from the AAP.

He further alleged that the BJP did not have enough leaders of its own to appoint as state president or office-bearers in Punjab and had to bring in people from other parties.

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He asserted that the AAP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, would form the government again with a massive majority in the Assembly elections.

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