NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Saturday organized the sixth online meeting to hear the grievances of NRIs based in various countries across the globe.

As many as 123 complaints were taken up during the meeting held at the District Administrative Complex here on Saturday. Besides, DIG, NRI Affairs, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Assistant Inspector General (NRI) Jagjit Singh Waila, District Revenue Officer Navkirat Singh were among other officials present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Dhaliwal said the government has been holding monthly online meetings in different parts of the state to address the issues concerning Punjabi NRIs. He said this time they received 123 complaints and all the complaints would be sorted out by the next meeting scheduled for the next month.

He said during the past six months, they have received a total of 658 complaints and except 51 which were pending in the courts, all the remaining complaints were resolved. He urged the Punjabi NRIs that there was no constraints and they can file their complaints with the NRI Department every month.