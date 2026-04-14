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Home / Amritsar / SGPC chief, former Akal Takht Jathedar greet sangat on Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Baisakhi

SGPC chief, former Akal Takht Jathedar greet sangat on Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Baisakhi

Dhami urges Sikhs to follow Guru Gobind Singh’s path; calls for participation in celebrations

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:07 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Harjinder Singh Dhami. PTI file
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, in separate messages on Tuesday, greeted the sangat on the occasions of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (birth anniversary of Khalsa Panth) and Baisakhi.

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Dhami congratulating the Sangat on the historic occasion of the Khalsa Sajna Diwas.

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He motivated them to connect with ‘Bani and Bana’, a term which refers to revealed word of the Sikh Gurus and wearing of martial attire, which include five Ks ordained by the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh while creating the Khalsa Panth at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the day of Baisakhi in 1699.

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Dhami said the ‘Dasmesh Pitah’ (10th Sikh Guru) gave the Sikh community a new identity and showed the way to live with dignity.

“This page of Sikh history holds great importance in the world, inspiring the community to always be the voice of truth and stand firm on its principles”, says Dhami, appealing to the Sikh community to join the life path shown by Guru Sahib.

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He said that the Sikh community across the world should celebrate this day with enthusiasm and make their children aware of this golden page of history.

He also appealed to the community to participate fully in the events, scheduled to be held on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas, at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo, and Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Giani Raghbir Singh, whom the SGPC had forcibly retired for hurling accusations of corruption against the apex Sikh body in public on February 26, also congratulated the Sikh sangat in a video message released here on Tuesday.

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