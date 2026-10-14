Dhariwal girl’s book earns appreciation

Sagaldeep Kaur, a Class V student of Rana Swaraj Universal Public School, Dhariwal, has made her city and school proud by securing the fifth rank in the National Young Author Fair (NYAF)-2026 competition.

Her book, The Dream Unlocked, has earned widespread recognition from educationists in the region.

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NYAF is a prominent book-writing and publishing competition for school students. The initiative provides young authors with an opportunity to write, design and publish their books globally at no cost.

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School director Sarabjit Singh Chinna said, “Sagaldeep is an exceptionally talented girl. A student who writes a book does not just tell a story but gives a new dimension to his or her dreams through words.”

Principal Jatinder Kaur Sohal also congratulated Sagaldeep on her achievement and appreciated her literary talent.