'Dharmik Prikhiya' toppers honoured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami honoured students of five schools and colleges of the district who had secured merit positions

in the annual ‘Dharmik Prikhiya’ (religious examination) here today.

Dhami said the children and the youth were the future of the community, and it was important for them to be aware of the faith.

“The purpose of conducting the examination was an endeavour to connect the students with the Sikh history,” he said. He said as many as 87 students of five schools and colleges of Amritsar were handed over the prizes in the form of cheques today.

As many as 149 students won prizes in the first category (class VIII and IX),

799 in the second (class XI and XII), 129 in the third (graduate) and 16 in the fourth (postgraduate).

They will be given prize money as per the category, Rs 1,100, Rs 2,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 4,100. As many as 1,351 students who had secured marks between 60 and 69.9 per cent will be honoured with medals.