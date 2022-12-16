Dhillon is Ajnala nagar panchayat chairman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

In today’s election of the Chairman of Nagar Panchayat Ajnala, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won the confidence vote in the presence of Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat, Agriculture and NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. After defeating the opposition candidate Geeta Rani with a large majority, Jaspal Singh Dhillon of AAP has been elected as the new president of Ajnala Nagar Panchayat.

While Raminder Kaur Mahal and Rajbir Kaur Chahal are senior vice-presidents, Baljinder Kaur Gill, Gyan Kaur are vice presidents and Avinash Masih has been elected as chairman of the House Tax Committee.

After honoring the newly elected President Jaspal Singh Dhillon and all the office bearers, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that now the new era of development works of Ajnala city will begin and all kinds of facilities will be provided to the residents of the city in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders claimed that they are going to prove their majority in Rajasansi Nagar Panchayat. Former Congress minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa met his supporters in Rajasansi and claimed that there are 34 members in the Zilla Parishad. AAP supporters have brought a no-motion in Rajasansi Zilla Parishad. Tript Rajinder Bajwa said that they have proved their majority.