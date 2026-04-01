Dialysis decoded: Myths vs reality

When reflecting on dialysis, medical experts often recall the pioneering work of Willem Kolff, who, in 1945, brought a woman out of a coma caused by kidney failure. That breakthrough transformed modern medicine. Today, dialysis continues to give millions of patients a chance to live longer and more meaningful lives, yet widespread misconceptions still prevent many from seeking timely care.

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Not a cure

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One of the most common myths is that dialysis cures kidney disease. Doctors emphasise that it does not. The kidneys contain millions of microscopic filters that are gradually damaged by conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. When kidney function drops to a critical level, dialysis becomes necessary to remove waste and excess fluid from the body. It serves as a replacement for lost function, not a cure.

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Not a death sentence

Another widespread fear is that starting dialysis signals the end of life. However, clinicians report that many patients live for years, even decades, while undergoing dialysis, continuing to work and remain active in their communities.

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Beyond the hospital

There is also a misconception that dialysis can only be performed in hospitals. In reality, home-based options such as peritoneal dialysis provide greater flexibility and independence for patients. Similarly, age is not a limiting factor. Even elderly patients, including those over the age of 80, have successfully received long-term dialysis.

The cost of treatment is a major concern for many families. While private healthcare can be expensive, government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme offer free or subsidised dialysis at public facilities. Support from organisations such as Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Khalsa Aid further helps reduce the financial burden for economically weaker patients.

No permanent weakness

Doctors also caution against relying solely on alternative therapies once kidney failure has advanced. Such delays can be life-threatening. Although some patients may feel fatigued after dialysis sessions, it does not result in

permanent weakness.

Many continue to travel, work, and lead active lives.

Safe for women

Social stigma, particularly affecting women, remains a concern. Medical

professionals stress that dialysis is safe for women, and even high-risk pregnancies have been managed successfully with proper care.

Experts underline that dialysis is not addictive; it becomes necessary when kidney function is

irreversibly lost. The greater concern, they note, is that many patients still present too late for treatment. Improved awareness and timely planning are crucial to ensuring better outcomes and saving lives.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Manmeet Singh Gill