Diesel auto drivers protest move on e-autos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Drivers of diesel and petrol-run auto-rickshaws staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation’s move to impound ‘illegal’ 15-year-old auto-rickshaws here yesterday. The joint teams of MC, Traffic Police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) held a drive against the illegal autos and impounded 40 diesel and petrol auto-rickshaws.

Agitated over the government’s move, the auto drivers organised a protest at Majitha Road. The police officials pacified the demonstrators and arranged their meeting with top MC officials. The auto-rickshaw drivers met the MC officials at their Ranjit Avenue head office but the meeting remained inconclusive. Another meeting on the issue has been called on Wednesday.

What auto drivers say... Diesel auto owners come from peripheral villages. They travel a lot and can get diesel from anywhere. e-autos cover short distance. It would be difficult to get them charged. Also, e-autos can handle very little load. Drivers don’t want loan to get e-auto. What MC officials say... There is no intention of the municipal corporation to stop any one from earning their livelihood. The step has been taken for the welfare of the city. Tourists and city residents need a clean environment. City roads should be free of traffic congestions.

Auto-rickshaw union leaders said that they had a meeting with MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh on Saturday. The drivers claimed that they are not against the government’s move but it should not be imposed forcibly. Those who are interested in e-autos should be given the benefit of this facility.

“There are many drivers who do not want to take e-autos. Some owners of diesel autos come from the peripheral villages. They travel a lot and can get diesel from anywhere. E-autos will cover very short distances and there will be difficulty in getting them charged. Also, the e-autos can handle very little load. The drivers, who own diesel autos, don’t want to take loan to get an e-auto,” said an auto-rickshaw driver.

Along with this, there are different types of misconceptions regarding e-autos. For the time being, the meeting has remained inconclusive. After listening to the auto drivers, the MC officials made it clear that they do not want to stop any one from earning their livelihood. The step was intended for the welfare of the city. The tourists coming from outside and the residents of the city need a clean environment and roads free of traffic, they said.