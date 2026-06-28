DIG visits border areas, takes stock of security arrangements

With Amritsar emerging as a major transit point for the smuggling of drugs and weapons, DIG (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill on Saturday visited the border belt to review and supervise security arrangements along the International Border(IB).

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Accompanied by senior officials of the Amritsar (Rural) police, the DIG conducted surprise inspections at border police posts and reviewed the functioning of the anti-drone system installed by the Punjab Government to curb drone-based smuggling. He also interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the visit.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Gill said the police have identified areas where drone-dropping incidents are frequently reported and will set up special checking nakas in these locations. Police teams will also conduct intelligence-based search operations, during which every vehicle will be thoroughly checked.

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“Night checking and special nakas will be conducted in areas witnessing frequent drone activity, while intelligence-based search operations will be carried out after 4 am. Suspected persons and vehicles will undergo thorough verification as part of the drive,” said DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill.

The crackdown is aimed at dismantling networks involved in receiving consignments of drugs and weapons dropped by drones from across the International Border. Intelligence inputs indicate that such consignments are often transported using stolen or unregistered vehicles, prompting authorities to intensify vehicle verification during the campaign, he added.

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Security has also been strengthened in sensitive villages of Amritsar (Rural), including Gharinda, Lopoke, Ajnala and other border areas. The DIG said additional CCTV cameras have been installed, surveillance systems upgraded and live monitoring introduced to closely track drone movement and suspicious activities.

As part of the campaign, history-sheeters, suspected drug smugglers and persons with criminal backgrounds will be verified. Gill said the operation would not be a one-time exercise but would continue every week in border districts, including Amritsar (Rural), Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot.

He said the objective is to completely disrupt drone-based smuggling, narcotics trafficking and the illegal supply of arms while further strengthening security along Punjab’s border belt.