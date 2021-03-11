Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have asked the residents of affected houses to vacate their homes as the dilapidated portion of the Grand Hotel will have to be demolished soon.

Notices have been pasted outside the affected houses. Residents were seen vacating their homes on Tuesday, but were not satisfied with the authorities and local politicians, who assured them justice.

On Monday, when the team of the municipal town planning wing led by ATP Parminderjeet Singh and Inspector Paramjeet Singh reached Grand Hotel to demolish the dilapidated portion of the building, they asked residents to vacate their homes for safety.

Residents of affected houses resisted the MC’s move and asked for alternative arrangements of their stay. Moreover, the residents were upset that the owner of the under-construction hotel has not compensated them so far.

Residents said local politicians assured them that the owner of the under-construction hotel, who dug the basement by violating rules, had assured them that he would repair their houses. Now, the residents have demanded that the owner of the upcoming hotel sign a written agreement with them about the repair of their houses.

Simran Singh and other residents said: “The MC has displayed notices to vacate the houses for safety as they are going to demolish the walls of the Grand Hotel. But the MC or district authorities didn’t inform us as to what alternative arrangements have been made for us. We were already vacating our houses and taking out the furniture and goods as well. But we are asking for written assurance from the builder of the under-construction hotel that he will repair our houses and compensate for the damage. Now, we have decided to not vacate our homes until the builder signs an agreement.”

On May 12, a major portion of the Grand Hotel collapsed due to digging of an under-construction hotel in the adjoining land. Around seven houses were also damaged in the incident.

Residentspeak

Mayorspeak

Residents have been asked to vacate their house for their own safety as demolishing Grand Hotel walls may further damage their properties. The issue of repair is totally different. They are being accommodated by the builder. We are taking care of their interests. — Karamjit Singh Rintu, Mayor