Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Amritsar, November 16

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation will ask Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) to conduct a strength test on the building of Grand Hotel that collapsed following the construction of another hotel on Railway Link Road on May 12.

A meeting was held to review the progress in the construction work and listen to the grievances of the victim parties at the MC office here on Tuesday. Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, MC, Vijay Sharma, owner of the under-construction hotel, members of the committee constituted by the local MLA and the victim families whose houses were damaged due to digging, were present in the meeting. The MC officials listened to all affected parties during the meeting.

Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had constituted a committee to follow up the matter and ensure that the damaged houses were reconstructed. However, even five months after the constitution of the committee, no construction work has been initiated. As per the assurance given by the owner of the under-construction hotel to the member of the committee constituted by the MLA, the damaged houses would be reconstructed till December 9. Only 23 days are left to meet the deadline, but the construction is yet to start. The MC has conducted several review meetings in this regard.

The owner of the under-construction hotel claimed that damage had been caused due to the unsafe hotel building, which collapsed during digging being conducted for an adjoining hotel. On his appeal, now the MC would write to experts from GNDU to conduct the strength test and submit the report. Vijay Sharma also wanted to conduct the demarcation of the property. The MC officials asked Sharma to submit the file of work style to keep a check on the violation of building bylaws.

On the other hand, the Local Bodies Department asked the MC Commissioner to submit report on the road cave-in incident on the Mall Road.

MC will tell GNDU

