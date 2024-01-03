Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not learnt a lesson from past incidents, as road digging is being conducted at Vallah bypass even in dense fog. The absence of lights or other measures to prevent accidents on the spot poses serious risk to commuters.

The construction of overbridge at Vallah Chowk is underway for the last one-and-half year. Initially, the road contractor didn’t take any precautions to prevent accidents, but after highlighting the negligence on part of the authorities, a solar blinker was installed on the main road. In the recent digging being conducted alongside the road diverting towards the Coca Cola factory, concrete blocks were installed for the diversion, but such blocks are not visible in the dense fog.

“The weather conditions would normalise after 10 days. Such digging should be avoided in foggy season, when visibility is low. If digging was imperative, then there should be proper reflectors and lights on the spot to indicate the drivers about the trench,” said Ravi Kumar, a commuter, whose car rammed into a concrete block during a foggy evening.

Last year, the police had booked the NHAI road contractor for not putting up proper signs for diversion and displaying reflectors at an under-construction bridge on NH-1 near Manawala. The case was registered on the complaint of an accident victim’s mother. The accident took place due to the contractor’s negligence on January 31, 2022, when a youth’s car hit a bridge, leaving him and a relative seriously injured.