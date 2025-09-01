DT
PT
Digital arrest: Man duped of Rs 39L

Digital arrest: Man duped of Rs 39L

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:43 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
In yet another instance of digital arrest, a local resident was duped of Rs 39 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai cops.

The cyber police have registered a case against unknown fraudsters and launched a probe into the case.

Balbir Julka, a resident of posh Model Town area, in his complaint lodged with the police said that the accused threatened to get him arrested and got Rs 39 lakh transferred on different dates.

He said on May 5, he got a call from an unknown person and during conversation, the accused diverted to video conference with another man. He said he introduced himself as a senior Mumbai cop. He told him that they had arrested one Naresh Goyal who had returned from Malaysia and from him they had recovered an ATM card issued in the complainant’s name. He said there was around Rs 6.83 crore unaccounted money in the account.

The accused said a number of transactions were made through the bank account. He said Naresh Goyal was involved in the human organ smuggling racket. He then transferred a bank account and asked him to transfer the amount in that account if he wanted to save himself from the case. He alleged a total of Rs 39 lakh was transferred on different dates.

