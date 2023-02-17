Digital interpretation centre to come up at Harike

Tarn Taran, February 16
A digital interpretation centre would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Harike where tourists would be provided information with regard to the Harike lake, migratory birds as well as animals such as dolphin and gharial. This was disclosed by Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak during the 4th state-level bird festival- 2023 at the Canal Rest House in Harike here on Thursday. The function was dedicated to Bird Day.
The minister said the state government was undertaking special efforts to save the forest and wild animals inhabiting there. Harike is a very picturesque area, which would be developed as an epicentre of tourism by the state government, said Kataruchak. He appealed to the people of Punjab to ensure conservation of birds, animals, trees and forests just like they love their own family members as these form an inseparable part of our lives and culture.
