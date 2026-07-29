Digital learning key to varsities: Asia Edu Media Centre chief

Stressing the importance of integrating digital technology into teaching and learning across universities in Punjab, Prof Basheerhamad Shadrach, Director of the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), New Delhi, urged higher education institutions to adopt more flexible learning models.

Advertisement

Addressing faculty members during a special interaction at the university, Prof Shadrach, alongside Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Karamjeet Singh, outlined how universities must evolve into centres of innovation.

Advertisement

“Higher education institutions must adopt flexible learning models, strengthen collaboration with industry, and integrate digital technologies into teaching and learning to prepare graduates for future employment. There is a need to keep pace with the growing importance of online and blended learning, micro-credentials, virtual laboratories, industry-oriented curricula, and lifelong learning opportunities in enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education,” he said.

Advertisement

CEMCA is the Asia regional centre of the Commonwealth of Learning, an intergovernmental organisation established by Commonwealth governments to promote open, distance and technology-enabled learning. Since 2022, Prof Shadrach has led several CEMCA initiatives, including supporting Indian open universities in developing graduate employability frameworks and promoting blended learning policies across South Asia.

“Punjab possesses immense potential for knowledge-driven economic growth, and universities have a vital role in producing skilled human resources capable of contributing to the state’s industrial and technological development,” he said.

Advertisement

He identified academic innovation, digital education, curriculum reform, research, and strategies to enhance graduate employability through closer collaboration between academia and industry as the key priorities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Karamjeet Singh said universities must move beyond their traditional role as degree-awarding institutions and become centres of innovation, entrepreneurship, research and skill development.