Digital push at MC, records to go online

In a significant step towards improving transparency and efficiency, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has begun digitalising all public property and their maintenance records under its jurisdiction. With this initiative, citizens and officials will now be able to access detailed information, at just one click, about which streets and lanes have undergone tiling or concrete work and when. The digitalisation initiative, which began in October 2024, is part of a broader public property management system. Under the system, records related to streets, lanes, water and sewer lines, repair and maintenance of vehicles and machinery, and procurement of new equipment are being uploaded into a centralised software system.

Advertisement

MC officials claimed that it would bring transparency in road repair and construction work as concerns have been raised about some roads and streets being reconstructed or repaired even before the expiry of their intended lifespan. This often led to allegations of mismanagement or misuse of municipal funds. The software now tracks such details, whether a road was repaired within its expected lifespan of three years for single-layer roads or five years for double-layer roads. Any new work proposal will automatically trigger a cross-check with past records, ensuring that tenders are only issued when necessary.

Starting May 1, data related to ongoing and new repair or maintenance work is also being recorded in the system. Whether it involves roads, sewer lines or water supply systems, every repair activity is logged, enabling accurate tracking of municipal activities. A five-member team from a private firm has been tasked with executing the digitalisation project. In the first phase, they completed data entry for land records, shops, offices, vehicles, water tanks, tubewells, BRTS buses and other infrastructure. Simultaneously, training is being provided to the Municipal Corporation’s IT cell to ensure smooth operation of the software.

Advertisement

Previously, locating such records involved cumbersome file searches and often resulted in missed details or discrepancies. With the new digital system, all such information, along with the depreciation value of properties, can be checked instantly. This is expected to curb repeated repairs of the same assets and prevent unnecessary expenses. Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh stated that all digitised records are being cross-verified with their respective departments to eliminate data-entry errors. He also emphasised that under the new system, any attempt to undertake repair work before the expiry of a road’s expected life, will require the contractor to bear the cost, as per tender conditions.

The digitalisation project has been allotted a three-year timeline for completion. Once fully operational, it promises not only better governance and fund utilisation but also the prioritisation of genuine development needs in the city.