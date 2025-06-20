Digital verification of ward boundaries soon

The Local Bodies Department has issued directions for the verification of ward boundaries under the jurisdiction of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, in accordance with the newly approved digitized Schedule of Boundaries. This verification will be based on land parcel identifiers (Khasra numbers), making it a joint responsibility of the Revenue Department and the municipal corporation to carry out the task in coordination.

Advertisement

To expedite this process, a key meeting was held today under the chairmanship of MC Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh. The meeting was attended by officials from both departments, including city patwaris (revenue officials), Assistant Commissioner Rajinder Sharma, Senior Town Planner Parmpal Singh, Urban Planner Mani Sharma, and Junior Engineers from the O&M and civil departments. Also present were representatives from the GIS Cell, Navpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Shashi Kumar.

During the meeting, the Additional Commissioner emphasised the urgency and importance of the GIS-based mapping project. He directed all departments to ensure that the digital boundary verification work is completed promptly and with full accuracy.

Advertisement

The digitisation and verification of municipal boundaries is considered a crucial step toward better urban governance, land use planning, and efficient service delivery in Amritsar, he added.