DigiYatra facility for international flyers; trial run at Amritsar airport

Soon, international flyers departing from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport will be able to enter the terminal building using facial recognition technology as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is scheduled to begin a live trial of the DigiYatra facility on November 1.

The facility will initially be available to Indian citizens holding e-chip-enabled passports and travelling abroad. Passengers will be able to enter the terminal after their identity is verified through facial recognition, reducing dependence on physical documents and making the entry process faster.

Advertisement

The airport has already installed facial scanning machines and completed the necessary preparations. A readiness test of the system has also been successfully conducted ahead of the live trial.

Advertisement

DigiYatra is a biometric-based facility designed to offer paperless and contactless airport travel. It uses facial recognition technology to verify passengers’ identities and aims to reduce waiting time and physical interaction at airport checkpoints. The system is intended to make air travel more seamless, secure and convenient.

According to information shared by the airport authorities, the facility is being introduced n a phased manner. In the initial phase, it will be restricted to departing international passengers with e-chip-enabled Indian passports and used for entry into the terminal building.

Advertisement

Passengers arriving from overseas and those travelling on domestic flights will not be covered under the current trial. The wider benefits of DigiYatra, including smoother movement through other airport checkpoints, are part of the system’s broader objectives, but are not covered by the initial rollout at the Amritsar airport.

The introduction of the facility is expected to bring the airport in line with the growing use of biometric-based passenger processing at airports, while offering eligible international travellers a quicker and paperless terminal entry experience.