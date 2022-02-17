Dimpa's resentment may prove costly for Cong in 3 segments

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 16

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s strained relations with the Congress may prove dearly for the party in at least three Assembly segments — Baba Bakala, Jandiala Guru and Khadoor Sahib.

Dimpa’s brother Rajan Gill had officially joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal last week. Dimpa too had posted a couple of tweets to express his resentment with the party leaders over ticket allocation.

Of the three constituencies, Jandiala Guru and Baba Bakala have portions of the erstwhile Beas Assembly segment which was the stronghold of the family. Before Dimpa his father Gursant Singh represented the constituency.

On being elected as MP, Dimpa had started nurturing Khadoor Sahib Assembly segment, especially after the sitting Congress MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki started focusing on Bholath in Kapurthala.

In the present situation as both Jandiala Guru and Baba Bakala are reserved constituencies, the Gill family could not contest from their stronghold.

“Dimpa’s family needed new turf. As most seats already had claimants, the family had started nurturing Khadoor Sahib. Now by denying the ticket to the family, the Congress has antagonised them,” said a political observer. The political pundits stated that Dimpa is in a position to influence the result in the three constituencies in favour of SAD.

In Jandiala Guru, the SAD has fielded Satinderbir Singh Chhajjalwadi, who was an aspirant of Congress ticket from the Baba Bakala constituency. The local leaders stated that he enjoyed Dimpa’s support and his entry in the contest from Jandiala has already impacted the sitting Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Danny Bandala’s prospects. In the triangular contest in the constituency, Harbhajan Singh ETO too is being considered a strong candidate.

In Khadoor Sahib, with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura already back in SAD fold, Congress candidate who had shifted focus towards new pastures is already in troubled waters. The Aam Aadmi Party candidate is far behind here.