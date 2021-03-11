Dinanagar: Out on bail, man back in jail for killing girl

Tribune News Service

Dinanagar, May 12

Barely days after he secured a bail in an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of the IPC, the Gurdaspur police have sent a youth back to the Central Jail after slapping him with a murder charge.

Rahul Kumar was out on bail last week. He was jailed after he tried murdering a close relative. However, once he stepped out of the Gurdaspur Central Jail, he tried seducing a Dinanagar-based girl identified as Puja Bala.

For days, he tried convincing her that they should get married as he was a “changed man.”

Dinanagar SHO Kapil Kaushal said Puja was not willing to marry Rahul. This peeved him. He also got in touch with Puja’s sister Rajni Bala and requested her to convince Puja in a matrimonial alliance.

On Wednesday, without waiting for an answer from Rajni, Rahul chalked out a plan to murder Puja, who lived with her maternal grandparents. He bludgeoned her to death in her sleep with sharp-edged weapons. Later, he decamped with her scooter, mobile phone and an ATM card.

Kaushal said they launched a manhunt in and around Dinanagar and after two days, the cops managed to arrest him. “He was in the process of fleeing to some other city, when we nabbed him,” the SHO said.