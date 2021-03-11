Dinanagar: Out on bail, man back in jail for killing girl

Dinanagar, May 12
Barely days after he secured a bail in an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of the IPC, the Gurdaspur police have sent a youth back to the Central Jail after slapping him with a murder charge.
Rahul Kumar was out on bail last week. He was jailed after he tried murdering a close relative. However, once he stepped out of the Gurdaspur Central Jail, he tried seducing a Dinanagar-based girl identified as Puja Bala.
For days, he tried convincing her that they should get married as he was a “changed man.”
Dinanagar SHO Kapil Kaushal said Puja was not willing to marry Rahul. This peeved him. He also got in touch with Puja’s sister Rajni Bala and requested her to convince Puja in a matrimonial alliance.
On Wednesday, without waiting for an answer from Rajni, Rahul chalked out a plan to murder Puja, who lived with her maternal grandparents. He bludgeoned her to death in her sleep with sharp-edged weapons. Later, he decamped with her scooter, mobile phone and an ATM card.
Kaushal said they launched a manhunt in and around Dinanagar and after two days, the cops managed to arrest him. “He was in the process of fleeing to some other city, when we nabbed him,” the SHO said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain postponement of NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled to be held on May 21
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...