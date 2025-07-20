Diocese enhances efforts to empower women

Diocesan Women’s Fellowship for Christian Service (DWFCS), an arm of the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), reiterated its commitment to reinforce its efforts for the empowerment of the marginalised women in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

It was announced on the occasion of Justina Day, observed annually in all the churches of the DoA, CNI, in memory of Justina Walter, a former Secretary of the DWFCS, known for her devoted service to the underprivileged girls and women. Justina Day celebrations are organised in tandem with the vision of Walter, who passed away due to cancer, of raising funds for the welfare of the less fortunate women and girls.

Dorothy Howell John, DWFCS vice-president, said the DWFCS has been in touch with the beneficiaries of its past empowerment initiatives. “It gives me immense pleasure to say that they are doing fine. Besides, a majority of the girls, whose education had been funded by the DWFCS, are ready to proceed to the next level,” she said.

Stating that many young girls from underprivileged families had dreams of pursuing a quality education, which often had to be discarded due to lack of resources, Meena William, DWFCS president, called upon the members of the Christian community to support their cause generously. “Your gift could go a long way in empowering the girl child,” she said.

Reverend Manoj Charan, Bishop of the Diocese of Amritsar, reiterated the Diocese’s commitment to fortify its efforts at women’s empowerment on this occasion.