Diocese of Amritsar holds volleyball tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

To protect youth from drugs, promote sportsmanship and the message of brotherhood among people of other faiths, the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), organised a Diocesan Volleyball Tournament to mark its platinum jubilee celebrations. The event saw the participation of teams from the Masihi Sewak Sangh (MSS).

Rev Ayub Daniel, a senior priest of the Diocese, presided over the semi-finals held at Baring College, Batala. Daniel B Das, Director, Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP), was the guest of honour.

Rev Dr P K Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, CNI, said it had been decided to hold the tournament to reach out to the masses with the message of brotherhood, peace, and harmony. “Sports goes beyond religious dogmas and ideologies that divide people,” said Daniel B Das.

“It is sad to see the youth of Punjab being wasted because of drugs, alcoholism and crime. The Diocese of Amritsar aims at protecting them, ensure good health and a bright future for them,” he said.

Dr Derick Engles, secretary, Baring Union Christian College Association (BUCCA), and heads of all institutions under the BUCCA, were also present on the occasion.