Diploma engineers end protest after three days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

The three-day agitation by members of the Diploma Engineers’ Association of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department concluded here on Friday.

Employees of the department with the support of the association staged a protest in support of their demands. They threatened to stage a protest in Mohali on February 22 in case the government did not consider their demands.

Council of Diploma Engineer chairman Sukhminder Singh specially came to take part in the agitation. Addressing the agitators, he said it was for the first time in the past seven years that no departmental promotion committee (DPC) was conducted for promotion. The DPC is constituted to promote officials pertaining to the group A and their working of the past five years was evaluated. Before that DPC was constituted twice every year.

Tirath Singh Sarli, general secretary of the association, demanded that power withdrawn from subdivisional engineers should be restored. Besides, they wanted the facility of 30-litre petrol to be restarted for junior engineers. The workload of court cases on subdivisional engineers was increasing and notices were being issued against them for not doing departmental work at the same time. He demanded that the officials sparing time to attend court cases should be considered part of official work.