Disabled minor girl gang-raped, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

Gharinda police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 17-year-old handicapped girl in Ranike border village here. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case on the complaint filed by the victim’s father on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhdev Singh of Attari and Rajinder Singh of Ranike village.

The complainant told the police that the victim was his elder daughter. She was a student of Class XI at a government school in the village. He said she was handicapped with the crippled right arm and leg and was currently under treatment.

He said she had gone to meet her aunt in the village on Tuesday and was returning home around 6pm. He said when she reached near the house of the accused, they caught and dragged her to the dry fodder shed where she was repeatedly raped.

The victim narrated the entire incident to her family following which a complaint was lodged with Gharinda police in this regard.

Dr Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said the police had registered a case under Sections 376-D and 366-A of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

He said the victim had refused for medical examination for now, but her statement was being recorded. He said the medical examination of the accused was also got conducted. He said further investigations were being carried out by Inspector Harjit Kaur.