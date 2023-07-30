Disabled minor girl gang-raped, 2 held

Amritsar, July 29
Gharinda police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 17-year-old handicapped girl in Ranike border village here. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case on the complaint filed by the victim’s father on Wednesday.
Those arrested were identified as Sukhdev Singh of Attari and Rajinder Singh of Ranike village.
The complainant told the police that the victim was his elder daughter. She was a student of Class XI at a government school in the village. He said she was handicapped with the crippled right arm and leg and was currently under treatment.
He said she had gone to meet her aunt in the village on Tuesday and was returning home around 6pm. He said when she reached near the house of the accused, they caught and dragged her to the dry fodder shed where she was repeatedly raped.
The victim narrated the entire incident to her family following which a complaint was lodged with Gharinda police in this regard.
Dr Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said the police had registered a case under Sections 376-D and 366-A of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
He said the victim had refused for medical examination for now, but her statement was being recorded. He said the medical examination of the accused was also got conducted. He said further investigations were being carried out by Inspector Harjit Kaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...