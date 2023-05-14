Discussion on agri crises held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The Jamhoori Kisan Sabha organised a discussion on agricultural crises at Ajnala, near here, today. The speakers stated that pro-agriculture policies along with saving farmers from the debt trap was the only way forward to save agrarian community.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said that farming had become a loss-making venture as governments did nothing to increase the income of farmers. He said it was the result of decades of neglect that the farmers were entangled in a debt trap.

The speakers also demanded that agri-based industry should be set up in rural areas so that farmers get a better price for their produce as well rural unemployed are able to find jobs at these units.