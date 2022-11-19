Discussion on cervical cancer conducted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Every year, the Phulkari WOA collaborate with the WHO to commemorate November 17 as Cervical Cancer Eradication Awareness Day. This year, a series of activities were carried out in collaboration with SGRD nursing and gynaecology department.

A nukkad natak was presented by students of the two departments. Games and activities were played by student interns. A poster-making competition was also held with two students getting the opportunity to win prizes.

Under the leadership of phulkari founder president Praneet Bubber, Amritsar chapter president Tina Aggarwal, programme head Dr Richa Thamman, Nidhi Sindhwani, Priyanka Goyal and Rashmi Vij, the Phulkari WOA have continued their commitment to work towards eradication of this preventable disease that is unfortunately too prevalent in our part of the world.

As of date, 68 talk and discussion awareness sessions have been held with a participation of over four lakh and 1,100 screenings.