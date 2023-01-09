Dispute over right of way leads to woman's murder in Majitha

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, January 8
A dispute over a minor issue of passing through the street on a cart led to the murder of a woman in Targad Rampura village falling under Majitha police station here yesterday while her husband and his brother got injured.
Police book seven persons
The deceased was identified as Tasvir Kaur of the same village. Following a complaint by the victim’s husband Surjit Singh, the police have booked seven persons on the charge of murder and inflicting grievous injuries. Besides Surjit, his brother Jagir Singh was also injured in the assault. The police handed over the body to the family after the autopsy.
Those booked include Bikramjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Manjit Singh Fauji, Karnail Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jaswant Singh and Nirmal Singh, all residents of the same village. No arrest has been made in the incident till now.
The deceased woman’s husband Surjit Singh told the police that he along with his wife were in the house on Saturday morning when they heard shouts outside. He said when they went out, they saw the accused thrashing his brother Jagir Singh. They came to save him following which the accused attacked them also. Tasvir Kaur fell on the ground while the accused fled from the scene. He said they took her to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Sub-inspector Manmeetpal Singh, Investigating Officer, told the police that Jagir Singh was driving a cart and passing through the street while the accused Bikramjit Singh and Jaswant Singh came on a tractor from the opposite side. An altercation ensued. Hearing the shouts, Surjit and his wife came out. The couple tried to intervene and pacify them. But the accused called his accomplices and started thrashing them leading to the death of the woman. The police official said a case under Sections 302, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects and raids were on to nab them.
