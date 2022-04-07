‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 6

Dissolving sub-committees of the MC is unconstitutional and the Mayor doesn’t have powers to dissolve anybody constituted by the House, said Congress councillors and chairmen of subcommittees.

A delegation led by Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi and sub-committee chairman Mahesh Khanna met MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi and asked him to reinstate the subcommittees.

Bakshi said the MC General House had passed a resolution in 2018 to constitute subcommittees to keep a check on various departments. The House has delegated the powers to the Mayor to appoint chairmen of subcommittees and the Mayor has the right to appoint the chairmen, but not dissolve subcommittees on its own. We have opposed the move and will fight to reinstate the subcommittees.”

On the proposal of the House, the Mayor had constituted sub-committees on water and sewerage, municipal town planning, estate wing, horticulture that also provides jobs on compassionate grounds.

“The House had used its powers under Section 42 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1996, to constitute the sub-committees. Now, it can’t be dissolved on the statement of the Mayor. The post of the Mayor is a political one and he may issue any statement but it is the MC Commissioner’s responsibility to implement it as per rules and regulations. The MC Commissioner has issued directions to resolve the sub-committees recently. It is violation of rules and administrative officials can’t do this. Only the House has the powers to dissolve the subcommittees,” said Mahesh Khanna, chairman of subcommittee on water and sewerage wing. “We will continue with our fight and write to the Personnel Department of the Central and state governments about the violation of rules by an officer,” Khanna said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who was in Himachal Pradesh on party duty, said he will address such issues after joining the office.

Congress councillor alleges threat from AAP

Amritsar: Sunny Kundra, Congress councillor from Ward No. 66, has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP and Amritsar Police Commissioner alleging that the supporters of Mayor Karamjit Rintu were threatening him over phone for posting an anti-government comment on WhatsApp group of councillors. Kundra claimed that he had criticised the hike in the milk fat in the group of MC councillors and he started receiving calls and threats that he would be taught a lesson for posting comments against the Mayor. “I had written a comment on milk price hike and promise of 300 free power units in the group House of MC Amritsar. I have received phone calls that you can write anything against AAP but not against the Mayor. Then, some callers even abused me and threatened me of dire consequences,” Kundra said while sharing the audio recording of the calls and claimed that the accused were close relatives of the Mayor. TNS