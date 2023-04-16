Dist Edu Dept enrols over 1 lakh kids for pre-primary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

On the directions of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the District Education Department launched a two-day enrollment drive for pre-primary classes on April 12-13. The drive has been started with the aim of increasing enrollment in primary schools by 10 per cent. Teachers and Education Department officials had carried out door-to-door registration drives, ‘’Bal Sabhas’ and interactive sessions with panchayats to ensure new enrollments.

The two-day drive has managed to achieve new enrollments of up to Rs 1.8 lakh students in pre-primary classes. Rekha Mahajan, Deputy DEO, informed that the process of new registration is to be updated on the e-Punjab school portal. “The target of increasing enrollments up to 10 per cent from last year’s numbers will be achieved only after the process of upgrading the new admission on e-Punjab. Though we have reached a target of 1,80,000 students for pre-primary, we are now focusing on increased number of enrollments.”

Further, under the initiative to strengthen the pre-primary and primary schools in the district, 500 primary schools will be upgraded with infrastructure and academic development.

“The main challenge is that anganwadis used to register kids in the age-group of 2 years and above. But pre-primary registration is for kids above 2.5 years. Also, the children who reach an age of 4 or 5 years, are registered for nursery and upper primary. Also, to convince parents of kids as young as 2 years of age and to register them for pre-primary is a tough job, but our team of teachers is carrying out on the ground registration drives,” informed Rekha Mahajan.