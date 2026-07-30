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Home / Amritsar / Dist-level Independence Day celebrations to be held at Tarn Taran Police Line Ground

Dist-level Independence Day celebrations to be held at Tarn Taran Police Line Ground

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:25 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Aditya Sharma during a meeting with officials. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Aditya Sharma held a special meeting with officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex, Tarn Taran, today regarding the arrangements for the district-level Independence Day function to be held here.

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Addressing the meeting, he said that the function would be celebrated with full enthusiasm and splendour at the Police Line Ground, Tarn Taran, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rahul.

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He said that on August 15, a grand cultural programme would be presented by students on the occasion. The Punjab Police, Women Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC cadets, Scouts and Girl Guides would perform a march past, while students would also present a PT show.

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He said rehearsals for the district-level function being organised on the occasion of Independence Day would be held on August 10, 11 and 12 at the Police Line Ground, and the full-dress rehearsal would be held on August 13.

He directed the officers concerned to complete all arrangements, including cleanliness of the ground, decoration, seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, uninterrupted power supply, fire brigade services and temporary toilets, on time. He asked senior officers to personally supervise the arrangements.

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He also directed the Health Department to deploy medical teams on the day of the function and during the rehearsals. During the meeting, directions were also issued to the officers concerned regarding arrangements for refreshments for children.

He asked Municipal Council officials to clean the entire city along with the Police Line area and construct welcome gates. He instructed the police department to make proper security arrangements and ensure smooth traffic management before and after the event so that people do not face any inconvenience.

He said freedom fighters and their heirs, people who have made significant achievements in various fields in the district, and students who have excelled in education and sports would be specially honoured.

On the occasion, Dr Karanvir Singh, Tarn Taran SDM; Jaspal Singh, DSP; Devinder Singh, District Development and Panchayat Officer; Rajiv Kumar Chhabra, District Education Officer; Harveen Kaur, DFSC; and Satwant Kaur, District Sports Officer, besides officers of various departments, were present.

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