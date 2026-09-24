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Home / Amritsar / Dist-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games from Sept 28 in Amritsar

Dist-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games from Sept 28 in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Under the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026’ programme, the Department of Sports will organise nine-day district-level games here from September 28. Competitions will be held in 26 sports disciplines.

Sharing the details, District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the disciplines would include athletics, football, kho-kho, kabaddi (circle style), kabaddi (national style), volleyball, handball, judo, gatka, kickboxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, lawn tennis, wrestling, table tennis, weightlifting, roller skating, swimming, chess, fencing, archery, powerlifting, boxing and ball tennis cricket, the latter being a demonstration sport.

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Athletics competitions will be held at Khalsa College, Amritsar. Football competitions for the U-14 and U-17 age groups will be held at Khalsa College, while those for the U-21, 21-30 and 31-40 age groups will take place at Guru Nanak Stadium.

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Kho-kho and kabaddi (circle style) competitions will be held at the Meritorious School, while kabaddi (national style) competitions will be organised at Gurdwara Sangatsar Baba Darshan Singh Ji Kulli Wale, Ghanupur Kale. Volleyball competitions for girls will be held at the School of Eminence, Mall Road, while the boys’ competitions will take place at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School.

Players from various age groups —U-14, U-17, U-21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70 and above 70 years— will participate in the games. However, the applicable age categories will vary depending on the sport.

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Gurpreet Singh said a player could participate in a maximum of two events. He urged all participants to follow the prescribed rules and report at their respective venues on time.

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