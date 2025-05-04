DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Dist sees 5% hike in wheat yield

Dist sees 5% hike in wheat yield

Amritsar district saw 5 per cent hike in average yield of wheat this harvesting season. The district authorities recorded a production of 5,350 kilo per hectare. Last year, the average production was 5,075 kilo per hectare, said the administration. Deputy...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:56 AM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Payments have been made for 93% of the procured stock.
Advertisement

Amritsar district saw 5 per cent hike in average yield of wheat this harvesting season.

The district authorities recorded a production of 5,350 kilo per hectare. Last year, the average production was 5,075 kilo per hectare, said the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said they had procured a total of 6.26 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) wheat so far. Last year, the figure stood at 5.23 LMT.

Advertisement

Fifty-six grain markets operational in the district registered an arrival of 6.32 LMT of wheat. The crop was cultivated on a total of 1.85 lakh hectares of land.

“The government agencies have procured 84 per cent of the total recorded procurement last year. The harvesting is almost over and remaining produce will be purchased soon,” said the DC.

Advertisement

She said 6.26 LMT had been procured by government agencies and only 39,502 by private traders. “The administration is also ensuring that the farmers get the payment for their procured crop within 48 hours. Payments have been cleared for 93 per cent of the procured stocks,” she said.

The DC asked the procurement agencies to expedite lifting of stock from

the mandis.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper