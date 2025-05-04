Dist sees 5% hike in wheat yield

Amritsar district saw 5 per cent hike in average yield of wheat this harvesting season.

The district authorities recorded a production of 5,350 kilo per hectare. Last year, the average production was 5,075 kilo per hectare, said the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said they had procured a total of 6.26 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) wheat so far. Last year, the figure stood at 5.23 LMT.

Fifty-six grain markets operational in the district registered an arrival of 6.32 LMT of wheat. The crop was cultivated on a total of 1.85 lakh hectares of land.

“The government agencies have procured 84 per cent of the total recorded procurement last year. The harvesting is almost over and remaining produce will be purchased soon,” said the DC.

She said 6.26 LMT had been procured by government agencies and only 39,502 by private traders. “The administration is also ensuring that the farmers get the payment for their procured crop within 48 hours. Payments have been cleared for 93 per cent of the procured stocks,” she said.

The DC asked the procurement agencies to expedite lifting of stock from

the mandis.