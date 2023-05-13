Distant exam centre irks Amritsar candidates of patwari test

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

Candidates from Amritsar and Tarn Taran, who will appear in the Patwari (Revenue) recruitment examination to be held on May 14, are irked with the government for allotting them Chandigarh centre instead of Jalandhar.

The candidates, on the condition of anonymity, said applicants hailing from the holy city, Tarn Taran and even adjoining Gurdaspur, should have been allotted a centre to the nearest place of their residence. In this case it was Jalandhar. On the contrary, the government allotted them centre in faraway city Chandigarh.

The duration of the examination is 1.30 hours starting at 2.30 pm which means that such candidates will have to stay at Chandigarh or they will be back by midnight. In both cases it will be a herculean task for female candidates. They sought that the government must keep convenience of candidates in their mind before allotting examination centre.

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board is conducting examination for a total of 710 positions in the Revenue Department. Extended date for online application was April 2. The board will conduct a written examination to recruit Patwari on May 14. It has set up centres in Chandigarh, Mohali, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Patiala and Ludhiana.