Distraught after visa rejection, 20-year-old dies by suicide

Distraught after visa rejection, 20-year-old dies by suicide

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:56 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
A 20-year-old youth became so distraught after his foreign visa was rejected that he hung himself at his home.

Inspector Gurmeet Singh said that the deceased youth has been identified as Vasu, a resident of Mohalla Bhagwan, Valmiki Nagar. The police took Vasu’s body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Singh added that Vasu made several attempts to go abroad after completing his Class XII studies. His visa had already been rejected twice before. This time, he again started all over again to go abroad.

After being rejected again, he became extremely distressed. In the morning, when family members entered his room, they were shocked to see him hanging from a fan.

No suicide note was found from the room. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings were initiated by the police.

