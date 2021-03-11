District gets Rs 83L for providing uniforms to 13L students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The Education Department has released Rs 92.95 crore to provide free school uniforms to government school students of Class 1 to Class VIII across the state. Under the scheme, Amritsar will receive Rs 83.90 lakhs to provide free uniforms to over 13 lakh students in the district for the academic session 2022-23. Under the state government scheme, all girl students up to Class VIII, boy students from SC/ST and BPL families will be given free uniforms, for which specific school management committees have been set up.

For district, a total of Rs 41.21 lakh have been kept aside to buy uniforms for 68,684 girl students, Rs 32.29 lakhs for buying uniforms for 53,829 boys falling under SC category and Rs 10.48 lakhs will be spent on buying uniforms for 17,475 boy students from BPL families. “Though we received funds previously as well for providing uniforms, this time the funds have come well in time. School committees have been directed to make purchase of uniforms and complete preparations within summer break. The uniform will be provided at the cost of Rs 600 per child,” informed Dharminder Gill, district coordinator, SSA (Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan). Further, the uniforms will also include two fabric face masks this time, keeping in mind the impending Covid-19 threat.