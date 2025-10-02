DT
District Health Department warns of strict action against food adulteration

District Health Department warns of strict action against food adulteration

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:10 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Officials of the District Health Department chair a meeting in Amritsar on Wednesday.
The District Health Department has issued a stern warning to those indulging in food adulteration, making it clear that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Civil Surgeon Dr Swaranjit Dhawan convened a special meeting of food business operators at his office to sensitise them about the importance of maintaining quality standards in food production and sale. The meeting, attended by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Rajinder Pal and other health officials, was aimed at ensuring public safety ahead of the festive season.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dhawan stressed that the health department is committed to safeguarding people’s wellbeing. “Strict action will be taken against any food business operator found guilty of adulteration or sale of substandard items,” he said. He announced that dedicated inspection teams had already been formed to keep a close watch on food businesses across the district.

He further added that with the festive season approaching, it was the responsibility of every food seller to ensure clean, safe and hygienic food for the public. “This includes sweets, fruits, vegetables, as well as dairy products like milk, paneer, curd and ghee. Our teams will carry out surprise checks in dairies, sweet shops and eateries to curb any malpractices,” Dr Dhawan said.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Rajinder Pal also addressed the participants, appealing to all food business operators, dairy owners and restaurant owners to cooperate with the department. “Providing safe and quality food is not just a legal requirement but also a moral duty. Any shopkeeper or dairy operator found indulging in adulteration will face strict legal action,” he warned.

The meeting concluded with officials reiterating the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards adulteration. District MEIO Amardeep Singh, Food Safety Officers Satnam Singh, Rajni, Kamaldeep Kaur and Amandeep Singh, along with other staff members, were present on the occasion.

The health department has also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of food adulteration so that timely action can be taken.

