District judicial officials take justice to villagers' doorstep

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 4

In an unprecedented step which is being appreciated by local residents, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has started reaching out to rural areas to educate villagers the need and importance of using their legal rights and also the benefits of settling disputes in Lok Adalats.

The ‘awareness drive’ is being headed by Rajinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the DLSA, and Navdeep Kaur Gill, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Secretary of the DLSA. Pamphlets informing people about their legal rights and how to implement them in courts are being distributed in villages. A village sarpanch said it was for the first time that such a drive was launched in villages.

The drive called — ‘Hamara Bhi Haq Hai’ — is being aided by Anganwadi and ASHA workers and employees of the rural development department.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq said all the 1,200-odd villages of this district would be covered by November 13.

Office-bearers of the DLSA on Friday visited the Central Jail where inmates were educated on their legal rights.

Earlier, such drives did not cover villages and were limited to urban areas only. However, the DLSA on the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority have started reaching out to people living in rural areas.

“Free legal aid will be provided to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, those with BPL cards, homeless, those displaced by natural disasters, disabled, factory workers and inmates of jails,” said a judicial officer.

Villagers are also being educated about the benefits of getting their cases solved through Lok Adalats. A DLSA press note said no court fee is taken from the parties when the case lands up at the Lok Adalats. The parties concerned can directly interact with the judge which is not possible in regular courts. Also, the disputes are settled in a speedy manner unlike in regular courts where it takes months and even years for a decision to be made.