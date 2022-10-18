District judokas shine, bag medals

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Judokas from the district won two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals in the state level tournament being organised in Ludhiana.

Jasmeet Kaur, District Sports Officer, said in the 36-kg category, Jeevika won the first position and in the 44-kg category, Gurmehar Singh bagged the silver medal.

She added that in the state-level weight-lifting competition organised in Sangrur, Sameer from the city won gold in the 49-kg weight category while in the power-lifting competition in Patiala, Saranjit Kaur won gold in the under-21 category. In the state-level chess competition in Jallandhar, the U-14 team from the district won a bronze medal. In table tennis, the district teams in the U-14 and U-17 categories, won gold, and in the U-21 category, they won a silver medal.