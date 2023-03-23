District-level farmers' training camp on April 8

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

A district-level farmer training camp will be organised here on April 8. This and several other decisions concerning the agriculture sector were taken during a meeting of the District Farmers’ Advisory Committee here on Wednesday.

A meeting of the advisory committee was held under the Atma Scheme of the Department of Agriculture. During the meeting, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill talked about activities carried out under the Atma Scheme during 2022-23 and encouraged maximum farmers to participate in the training camp to be organised at Guru Nanak Bhawan.

Intimating farmers about the basmati project, he said the government was recruiting farmer friends at the village-level to promote cultivation of basmati crop and increase its coverage area.

He emphasized not to use banned pesticides on basmati crop. Divisional Land Defense Officer Dr Ravinder Singh talked about the ongoing schemes, under which subsidy was being given for pipes to be laid underneath.

Horticulture Deputy Director Dr Tajinder Singh informed the farmers about organic vegetable production.

Baljinder Singh, a farmer, said he was rearing fishes apart from agriculture which is fetching him good returns.