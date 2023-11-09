District-level primary games kick off

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The district-level primary games kicked off at Guru Nanak Stadium today. The games were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori in the presence of District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary) Mati Indu Bala Mangotra. Chief guest Assistant Commissioner Vivek Modi said only through sports can children learn to be disciplined in life. He said that engaging young kids in sports is a good initiative taken by the Punjab government.

Officials said that efforts are being made to make the children of government schools aware about sports, access training and receive coaching of professional standards so that there is realisation about the need for physical fitness. He said that children who perform well in these sports will be encouraged by teachers and trained as sports persons.

Deputy District Education Officer Indu Bala Mangotra said the games are being conducted at the district level in Guru Nanak Stadium, Khalsa School and PBN School till November 10.

The event underlines the government’s emphasis on sports as only recently events like Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan as well as a cricket tournament under the Hope Initiative were held in the district.