District-level tournament commences

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

With a view to regaining the state dominance in sports, a district-level tournament under the state government’s flagship programme ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ commenced here on Monday.

Youngsters falling in the 14-40 age group are allowed to participate in these games. On the first day, gatka, hockey and volleyball matches were held.

Earlier, Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the district-level sports competitions at Khalsa School. Encouraging the children towards sports, he said sports inculcated discipline, cooperation, physical and mental development, celebration of victory with patience and strength to bear defeat in students. So, these were a very important lesson in a person’s life.

He exhorted the children to work hard in the playgrounds and then the government would support you in every way. He said winning sportspersons would get a cash reward of Rs 6 crore.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann wanted state to lead in sports at the national and international levels. So, he was keen to tap young talent in sports.