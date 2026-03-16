District library near Gilwali Gate opens to public after months; students hail move

After remaining non-functional for the past several months, the District Library Central located at Dr BR Ambedkar Park near Gilwali Gate has finally been opened to the public, bringing relief to students and avid readers in the area.

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The library was constructed by the government with the aim of promoting reading habits and providing a dedicated study space for students. However, despite the infrastructure being in place, the facility could not be made operational earlier due to basic utility issues.

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Anil Kumar, a resident of the nearby Ambedkar Colony, said that the library had hardly been seen open in the past. The facility was constructed around a year ago on the park’s land.

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The library is currently being managed by the Knowledge Villa Integrated Educational and Welfare Society, which has taken responsibility for its functioning and maintenance.

Vikramjit Singh, president of the society, said that the absence of a water connection had prevented the library from operating for quite some time. “The washrooms could not be made functional due to the lack of water supply, which made it difficult to open the facility regularly for visitors,” he said.

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He added that the issue has now been resolved after the authorities provided a water connection to the building on Sunday. With the washrooms now operational, the library has officially been opened to the public.

Ritu Gill, municipal councillor of the ward, said that the library would be formally inaugurated on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. She added that there were also plans to install computer facilities in the library.

Residents and students from nearby localities have welcomed the move, stating that the facility would prove beneficial for young aspirants who often struggle to find quiet and well-equipped spaces for studying.