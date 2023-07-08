District Passport Office to remain open today

Amritsar, July 7
Regional Passport Officer (RPO) NK Shil has said a Passport Mela will be held on Saturday (July 8) for submission of applications to bring down the long waiting period. The appointments are made keeping in view the ease and expediency of applicants like students, IELTS aspirants, Hajis and Kartarpur pilgrims.
Applicants are to log on to the passport India website www.passportindia.gov.in or mPassportSeva app to fill the application form online, make payment of fee through debit/credit card or internet banking of SBI (as mentioned on the website),” he informed.
“Appointments would be made on first come, first serve basis. Applicants with appointment for that day only will be allowed entry.
